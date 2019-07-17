How to stay safe in the extreme heat
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As temperatures rise in the Lehigh Valley, emergency crews are warning people to be careful and take precautions.
"When the heat goes for a couple of days, the people forget to hydrate over a longer period of time," said Chris Peischl, director of operations for Cetronia Ambulance Corps.
He says when the heat spikes, so do their calls, and the next couple of days are expected to be even busier.
Peischl warns even those in the best of shape can fall prey to the heat.
"They push the envelope, they want to push the limit and don't realize on these days it taxes your body even more," he said.
Drink lots of water, and be sure to keep your pets inside. People should also take frequent breaks if working or exercising outside.
For more safety tips and how to recognize a heat-related illness, visit the Red Cross' website.
