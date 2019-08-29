Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Humane Society authorities say a Northampton County man made a gruesome discovery on Tuesday when he found his daughter's missing cat, Harley Quinn, dead, stuffed into a bucket and thrown into the Delaware River Canal just south of Easton.
"The cat had been drowned. There were holes in the bucket. The cat had been shot and was deceased," said Barbara Morgan, the humane society police officer for Lehigh County.
Morgan, who also looks into animal cruelty cases in Northampton County, said she saw the story about Harley Quinn's fate on Facebook and immediately began looking into who could commit such an act of cruelty.
Morgan says she posted the story on her professional Facebook page and it has been shared hundreds of times.
She says spreading the word is helpful when looking for whoever did this. If convicted of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony charge, the cat abuser could face up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.
Morgan is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact her at 484-619-2074 or on her Facebook page.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
State police are investigating after a man died on Thursday evening from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.Read More »
- Lehigh Valley planners say North Whitehall warehouse plan lacks truck access
- Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Fairgoers donate more than 8,000 pounds of canned and dry goods on Allentown Fair Preview Night
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Military choppers fly through LVIA
- Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Updated Hazleton police looking for suspect accused of firing nearly 50 shots at home
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Updated Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley
- Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Updated If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose
- Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township