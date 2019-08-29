Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Humane Society authorities say a Northampton County man made a gruesome discovery on Tuesday when he found his daughter's missing cat, Harley Quinn, dead, stuffed into a bucket and thrown into the Delaware River Canal just south of Easton.

"The cat had been drowned. There were holes in the bucket. The cat had been shot and was deceased," said Barbara Morgan, the humane society police officer for Lehigh County.

Morgan, who also looks into animal cruelty cases in Northampton County, said she saw the story about Harley Quinn's fate on Facebook and immediately began looking into who could commit such an act of cruelty.

Morgan says she posted the story on her professional Facebook page and it has been shared hundreds of times.

She says spreading the word is helpful when looking for whoever did this. If convicted of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony charge, the cat abuser could face up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.

Morgan is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact her at 484-619-2074 or on her Facebook page.