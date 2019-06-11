Hundreds gather at SteelStacks to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is taking the field for the first time in this year's World Cup.

That means another huge viewing party is happening for Lehigh Valley SoccerFest.

The Northampton High School girl's soccer team along with hundreds of other people packed Levitt Pavilion to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game.

The Lehigh Valley's women's premiere league soccer team, the Tempest, also had representation at SteelStacks.

SoccerFest is returning for the second time to support the women.

It started five years ago with the Men's World Cup, and more than 25,000 people came out to watch.

Designated an "Official FIFA Women's World Cup Viewing Party," Jim Thorpe's Ryan Liscinski says it's a great event that promotes patriotism.

The defending champions destroying Thailand to the crowd's liking, continuing to grow a sport and a fanbase that some could argue is bigger than the U.S. men's team.