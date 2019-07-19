I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County caused traffic issues through most of the day Thursday.

A tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames on I-78 east at Route 309 just before 5 a.m. The driver was killed and the interstate was completely shut down for hours.

Traffic came to a standstill and cars were backed up for miles, jamming up side roads and creating a traffic nightmare during the morning commute.

State police say the driver, a 49-year-old Miami man, lost control of the rig, hit a median then crashed into a support pillar for the Route 309 overpass.

The Route 309 bridge was closed for hours as well while crews inspected the bridge for damage.

"If you go look at the bridge right now you can see there had to be a fire because there are burn marks all over the pier and also a couple of the beams under the bridge that support the bridge," said Ron Young, PennDOT.

Both I-78 and Route 309 were completely reopened by late Thursday night.

The truck driver's name has not yet been released.

His death adds to a rising death toll on this stretch of highway. It's the fourth deadly accident on this stretch of 78 since 2013.

