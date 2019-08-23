Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.
Authorities said he smashed cell window
EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County Prison inmate serving up to 12 months may see a little more time behind bars after allegedly damaging his cell door and spitting on a corrections officer.
On July 26, Jacob C. Farley allegedly began smashing his head against the glass window in his cell door until it broke out, according to court records. When a corrections officer assigned to the prison's E tier responded to Farley's cell, he allegedly yelled at her and spat bloody saliva on her arms and the front of her uniform, according to authorities.
Court records do not indicate why the 31-year-old decided to smash his head against his cell window. A lieutenant recorded the damage to the cell and injuries to Farley's face, which required stitches.
The damage to the cell totaled about $152.
Prison officials charged Farley with a felony count of aggravated harassment by prisoner and a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism. District Judge Dan Corpora arraigned him earlier this week, setting bail at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.
In June, Farley, of Coopersburg, pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. A misdemeanor count of harassment was withdrawn. In a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict the defendant of wrongdoing. It is treated for sentencing purposes the same as a guilty plea.
A judge sentenced Farley to six to 12 months in county prison followed by one year of probation. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and complete an anger management course.
