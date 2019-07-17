Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old inmate at Lehigh County Jail has died.

Dawson Thomas was found unresponsive in his cell just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the jail.

Staff declared a medical emergency and began CPR, but Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:24 p.m., officials said.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday to determine a cause of death, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.

The district attorney's office is also investigating Thomas' death.

He was admitted to Lehigh County Jail in November 2018.