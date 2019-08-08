Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown City Council public safety committee meeting evolved into a referendum on interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben's future Wednesday night.

The council meeting started at 6 p.m. to a mostly empty room. When it ended 90 minutes later, it looked like Times Square on New Year's Eve. Some community organizers and activists in attendance offered disparaging opinions about Alsleben's candidacy, criticizing his leadership style and lack of empathy.

"We've had enough," Milagros Canales, president of the Old Fairgrounds Neighborhood Association, said of Alsleben. "… You need to find us a chief that's going to come into the community and know each and every one of the parents who are suffering because their children are dead."

Not all the comments were negative. Scott Snyder, president of the Allentown police union, said the union "supports Mayor (Ray) O'Connell and Chief Alsleben."

O'Connell, who did not attend Wednesday night's meeting, has nominated Alsleben for the post full time.

When the evening's meeting began, Councilman Daryl Hendricks said the committee meeting "was not a confirmation hearing."

The legislative body is tentatively scheduled to vote on that Sept. 16.

Alsleben began the evening by presenting data of mostly violent crime through July 15 each year dating back to 2016. For example, 245 incidents of violent crime were reported in 2016. That figure increased to 287 in 2017 before dropping substantially to 191 the next year and rising to 224 this year. Assaults with guns are at their highest level – 34 – in the four-year period.

Other numbers were down. Two cases in point – gunshot complaints down from a high of 263 in 2016 to 178 this year and calls for complaints down from more than 74,000 two years ago to about 50,000 this year.

It was that later issue which garnered questioning from Councilman Courtney Robinson, who questioned why.

"I couldn't speculate," the chief replied before offering that it could be because of a "lack of reporting."

Over the last few weeks, the chief said, "cooperation is increasing" with residents. Alsleben lauded the creation of a fifth platoon which essentially serves as trouble-shooting unit, assigning officers to high-crime regions during heavy criminal activity.

"All five platoons are doing great work," he said.

The chief added that additional police officers would be on the streets shortly, thanks to an initiative with state police. But the fact is the department, according to Alsleben, has a problem.

"We need more investigators," he said. "… It's all about manpower."

Under further questioning from council members, Councilman Julio Guridy asked the chief for an update on the Deja Vu nightclub shooting.

"There are several people of interest we are looking at," Alsleben said.

No further arrests in the case have been made, he added.

Councilwoman Cynthia Mota was absent from Wednesday night's committee meeting.