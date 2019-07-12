Investigators allege father fractured infant's skull, legs, arms

MGN

SLATINGTON, Pa. - A Lehigh County man accused of fracturing his infant son's skull, arms and legs allegedly warned the boy's mother that she needed to "stick to the story."

Authorities charged William J. Santiago with endangerment and assault after allegedly severely injuring the eight-month-old in the couple's Slatington apartment in May. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned the 29-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $20,000.

A Lehigh County detective on June 13 was assigned to investigate a possible case of child abuse, when the boy was taken that day to the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital. An examination revealed that the boy suffered a fractured skull, a broken seventh rib, a fractured left humerus, a fractured right radius and ulna, a fractured right tibia, and fractured left femur and two left tibia fractures, according to court records.

A follow-up exam about two weeks later also revealed a broken right femur.

Doctors deemed the fractures "non-accidental trauma" and determined the injuries occurred about 42 days before the child was seen at the hospital, according to records. It's unclear from court records why the child was taken to the hospital a month after the injuries occurred.

Investigators interviewed the boy's mother on June 19. Santiago was scheduled to also attend the interview but hadn't been heard from for two days. The boy's mother told authorities that she had spoken to Santiago after her son was admitted to the hospital, and that he threatened to crash his car into a tree, told her to have his back and to stick to the story, according to records.

The nature of the relationship between Santiago and the boy's mother was not clear in court records.

She told investigators that her son only wanted to be held by her and that when he was around Santiago the boy "cries like he is killing him when he sees him."

Investigators learned that Santiago watched the boy by himself in early May, and that the child was suffering from an ear infection and was "very uncomfortable."

Authorities interviewed Santiago on July 3, and he allegedly admitted injuring the boy sometime between May 10 and 12, while the child was in his care. Angry that the child wouldn't stop crying, Santiago admitted grabbing him and causing the injuries to the boy's arms and legs.

After his interview with investigators, Santiago allegedly told his son's mother that the boy suffered the skull fracture, when his head hit a fan in the bedroom.

Authorities charged Santiago with child endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault, all felonies. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19.