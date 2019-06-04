Investigators allege man hid sexual relationship with teenage girl

MGN

EASTON, Pa. - State investigators allege that a New Jersey man admitted hiding a sexual relationship he was having with an underage girl in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Michael J. Stalks, of Phillipsburg, with corruption of minors and other offenses after investigating an anonymous tip that the 27-year-old was carrying on a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

An agent with the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip in February that Stalks was allegedly using Facebook to communicate with the teen, according to court records. Stalks agreed on May 23 to an interview regarding his “online activity,” according to records.

Stalks allegedly admitted to the investigator that he used his smartphone and Facebook messenger app to talk with the girl. After driving from his house in Phillipsburg to her home in Easton, Stalks said he’d park near her house and wait for the girl to come to his car, according to authorities.

He allegedly drove her from Easton to Phillipsburg about five times for sex.

The investigator said Stalks admitted knowing that the girl was only 15 and that it was illegal to have sex with her. He also allegedly admitted discussing with her not getting caught and hiding the relationship.

Authorities interviewed the girl with a family member present, and she reported meeting Stalks through a mutual friend. She confirmed for the investigator that she and Stalks communicated via Facebook messenger, and that he’d drive her to and from her Easton home.

Stalks was arraigned on single felony counts of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication device. He failed to post $50,000 bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 1.

As a condition of bail, Stalks is prohibited from any access to the internet.