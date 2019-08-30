Lehigh Valley

Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case

Man allegedly extorted teens with nude photos

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 03:31 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 04:58 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities believe a Bethlehem man accused of extorting a pair of teenage girls with naked photos may have victimized hundreds of other teenagers and even threatened one of the victims as she was being interviewed by authorities on Friday.

Bethlehem police have charged Charles J. Cummings, of Woodstock Drive, with child pornography and extortion after investigators allegedly found thousands of photos of naked, partially naked or scantily-clad teens after receiving a tip from FBI investigators in Michigan. Authorities allege the 19-year-old extorted 62 nude videos, 127 nude photos and $730 from one victim after threatening to send the pictures and videos to her grandmother.

Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said the investigation continues as it's believed Cummings has 300 young female victims across the country. The Bethlehem Police Department is working with the FBI to figure out how to put the case under one court and if state or federal charges need to be filed, he said.

DiLuzio said Cummings continued communicating with victims despite his devices being taken away after authorities served a search warrant several weeks ago. Cummings purchased new devices such as cell phones, computers and tablets.

Local authorities began their investigation in July after learning from an FBI special agent in Detroit that an investigation into a "sextortion" case involving a 14-year-old led them to Bethlehem.

In December 2018, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reported that a Snapchat user contacted a 14-year-old girl in Michigan and convinced her to send him nude photos of herself, according to court records. The victim said he threatened to send the photos to friends and family, if she didn't send him more nude photos, according to records. When she refused, investigators alleged he sent several of the nude photos to her classmates.

Fearing he would further expose her, the girl sent more photos and videos.

Investigators obtained search warrants for the Snapchat account and a Google account, which revealed "a large amount of pornographic material" stored in the Google account and Snapchat screenshots, demanding sexual photos and videos, according to authorities.

The searches led investigators to a YouTube account and an RCN subscriber on Woodstock Drive in Bethlehem.

On Aug. 23, authorities searched the home Cummings shares with his mother and seized electronic devices, including his cell phone. During an interview with investigators, Cummings allegedly admitted that he was the Snapchat user, who contacted the 14-year-old Michigan girl. He also allegedly admitted to soliciting naked photos of girls online.

Police said Cummings was released pending an investigation.

A search of his cell phone allegedly turned up thousands of photos of females, who appear to be in their late teens. Investigators said they also found hundreds of screenshots of Snapchat conversations in which Cummings allegedly threatened to expose anyone who sent him naked photos. Authorities said they found at least three photos of the 14-year-old.

On Friday, a detective interviewed the 17-year-old victim, who reported being contacted by Cummings on Snapchat in November 2018. She reported sending him a naked photo only to be threatened several times a month over the next eight months.

Cummings demanded more photos and videos and in July allegedly began demanding money in exchange for not sending out the pictures and videos. She sent another 62 videos, 127 photos and $730.

While a detective was interviewing the teen, Cummings allegedly sent her a message threatening to send nude pictures to her grandmother, if he didn't receive new photos. He then forwarded the girl her grandmother's information, according to police.

Cummings was detained at his home, and investigators seized an Amazon tablet. Police said "charging (Cummings) with crimes against (victims one and two) at the current time is the only way to stop him from continuing this criminal conduct," according to records.

Authorities charged Cummings with three counts of extortion and single counts of terroristic threats, child pornography, criminal use of a communication device, disseminating images of child sex acts and photographing, filming or depicting a child sex act on a computer.

District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned Cummings Friday afternoon, setting bail at $500,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:37 PM

  • WSW 12 mph
  • 29°
  • 48%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Military choppers fly through LVIA
Mike Nester

Military choppers fly through LVIA

Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative

Tiger trainer says show at Great Allentown Fair educates public, group says show is exploitative

Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley

Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley

Contract to demolish Allentown State Hospital now up for bid
69 News

Contract to demolish Allentown State Hospital now up for bid

Allentown police roll out armored vehicle after shots fired incident
Mike Nester

Allentown police roll out armored vehicle after shots fired incident

Woman injured after being thrown from car, driver charged
MGN

Woman injured after being thrown from car, driver charged

IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown

IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown

IronPigs offense struggles to keep pace with Mets in 8-3 loss

IronPigs offense struggles to keep pace with Mets in 8-3 loss

Lehigh County Commissioners approve deal with human services employees
69 News

Lehigh County Commissioners approve deal with human services employees

U.S. Army helicopters will be around LVIA Thursday, but no reason to be concerned

U.S. Army helicopters will be around LVIA Thursday, but no reason to be concerned

167th Allentown Fair features extensive collection of antiques, thousands of exhibits

167th Allentown Fair features extensive collection of antiques, thousands of exhibits

Easton City Council approves changes to developers' plans
69 News

Easton City Council approves changes to developers' plans

Federal prosecutor in Allentown nominated for federal judgeship
iStock/junial﻿

Federal prosecutor in Allentown nominated for federal judgeship

Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body

Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body

Pierogie Joe has been serving the Great Allentown Fair for 30 years

Pierogie Joe has been serving the Great Allentown Fair for 30 years

Northampton County nursing home given better rating by federal government

Northampton County nursing home given better rating by federal government

Downtown Allentown is getting a supermarket, and it's all local

Downtown Allentown is getting a supermarket, and it's all local

Man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces may get treatment rather than prison time

Man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces may get treatment rather than prison time

'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens

'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens

Fountain Hill borough considers change in police

Fountain Hill borough considers change in police

Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste
iStock/junial

Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison
iStock/junial

Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison

'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police
69 News

'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police

Airport authority seeking final round of public input on long-range plans

Airport authority seeking final round of public input on long-range plans

Lehigh Township conditionally approves first phase of Jaindl project

Lehigh Township conditionally approves first phase of Jaindl project

Parkland School District outlines goals for school year

Parkland School District outlines goals for school year

Heaven on a Bun serves up fresh ground beef patties with secret ingredient

Heaven on a Bun serves up fresh ground beef patties with secret ingredient

Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

Hanover Township looking at vehicle storage ordinance for dealerships
iStock/shaunl

Hanover Township looking at vehicle storage ordinance for dealerships

200 job seekers head to hiring expo in Allentown
69 News

200 job seekers head to hiring expo in Allentown

Health officials concerned about mosquito-borne disease that's made its way to East Coast

Health officials concerned about mosquito-borne disease that's made its way to East Coast

Police: Breiningsville man under influence of controlled substance in 2 crashes over the weekend

Police: Breiningsville man under influence of controlled substance in 2 crashes over the weekend

Great Allentown Fair kicks off, will feature tigers, goat yoga and BMX bike shows
69 News

Great Allentown Fair kicks off, will feature tigers, goat yoga and BMX bike shows

Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project

Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project

Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'

The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'

Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center
Randall Slavin

Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center

Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis
Shutterstock via CNN

Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis

Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad

Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad

Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street

Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street

Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy

Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy

Smooth start to school year in Northampton, despite roadwork

Smooth start to school year in Northampton, despite roadwork

Dispute between contractor, agency stalls bridge replacement project in Northampton County

Dispute between contractor, agency stalls bridge replacement project in Northampton County

Lafayette College's new science center opens, is part of ongoing expansion project

Lafayette College's new science center opens, is part of ongoing expansion project

Easton man allegedly demands money, fires shot at victim's feet

Easton man allegedly demands money, fires shot at victim's feet

Bethlehem man accused of beating cabbie, stealing taxi

Bethlehem man accused of beating cabbie, stealing taxi

Man, woman whose failed robbery attempt led to accomplice's death plead guilty

Man, woman whose failed robbery attempt led to accomplice's death plead guilty

Police: Man wanted for role in Oxy ring arrested after threatening woman
MGN

Police: Man wanted for role in Oxy ring arrested after threatening woman

Animal rescue loses over $3.5K of medications for dogs and cats after water issue
Center for Animal Health and Welfare

Animal rescue loses over $3.5K of medications for dogs and cats after water issue