IronPigs release 2020 schedule
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have released their 2020 schedule.
The season opens on Friday, April 17 with a four-game home series against the Pawtucket Red Sox, followed by three homes games against the Rochester Red Wings.
Coca-Cola Park will see 70 games and 10 Iron Rail Rivalry games against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Pigs will also play a Memorial Day weekend series against the Buffalo Bisons and a Labor Day weekend series against the RailRiders, both at home.
The IronPigs also announced the dates for their 10-game Bacon, USA, memberships. Fans who purchase a membership will be able to exchange one game for another at any point during the season. Online orders for those memberships begin Monday, Aug. 26.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown Diocese set to open recovery high school
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kolbe Academy will take place at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Hanover Township on August 26, the diocese said in a news release.Read More »
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to PPL Center
- Police allege man slashes at good Samaritan helping neighbor
- Police: Man pepper-sprayed after violating protection order
- Foodies taste test pierogies ahead of SteelStacks' PierogiFest
- Overnight lane closures set on I-78 for Route 309 bridge repair
- IronPigs release 2020 schedule
Latest From The Newsroom
- Fire in Berks sends 2 residents, 8 firefighters to hospital
- 9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club
- Allentown community members rally against violence
- Updated Allentown Diocese set to open recovery high school
- Updated $50K in Pa. state funding to go towards vaccines, outreach amid hepatitis A outbreak
- Updated Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to PPL Center
- New program aims to help improve research into wildlife diseases
- More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers
- Cracker to headline last Downtown Alive concert of 2019
- Police allege man slashes at good Samaritan helping neighbor