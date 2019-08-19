IronPigs release 2020 schedule

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have released their 2020 schedule.

The season opens on Friday, April 17 with a four-game home series against the Pawtucket Red Sox, followed by three homes games against the Rochester Red Wings.

Coca-Cola Park will see 70 games and 10 Iron Rail Rivalry games against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Pigs will also play a Memorial Day weekend series against the Buffalo Bisons and a Labor Day weekend series against the RailRiders, both at home.

The IronPigs also announced the dates for their 10-game Bacon, USA, memberships. Fans who purchase a membership will be able to exchange one game for another at any point during the season. Online orders for those memberships begin Monday, Aug. 26.