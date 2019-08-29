IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Baseball season is over for the IronPigs, but their charitable contribution is not. The team is making sure a local Little League has great fields to play on.

About 132 kids from the Mountainville Memorial Little League use the two Dixon Street fields in Allentown, but they're in need of some major repair.

"They go out to other playing fields and they see field conditions in suburbs that are bright and shiny new," said Ryan Griffiths, program specialist with the Allentown Parks and Rec department.

Now thanks to a grant from the IronPigs, their parks will be on the same level playing ground. Literally.

The heads of Little League, Allentown Parks and Rec, and the IronPigs rolled up their sleeves and got to work Thursday, evening out the field, building new dugouts and replacing the bases and pitcher's mound.

"Already, it's not even two hours into it and it's a big difference," said Luis Acevedo, president of the Mountainville Memorial Little League.

He said it's been about 20 years since the fields have been worked on, and he can't wait to see the reaction of his players.

"I can't imagine when they come back and see new fields, new dugout, new bases. They are going to be very excited about it," he said.

Officials with the IronPigs say they are more than happy to help. Many of those working Thursday are part of the grounds crew at Coca-Cola Park.

"For us to step in, both financially and with a little muscle, it means a great deal for us," said Kurt Landes, president and GM for the IronPigs.

They're also going to install new bleachers between the two fields and it will all be ready by the start of the season in mid-September.