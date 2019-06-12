IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are paying tribute to Philadelphia in a special way for one night only on Sunday when they take the field against the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The IronPigs will be changing their name to "Jawn," as salute to Philadelphian's roots for calling a person, place or thing a jawn.

"Each year, we try to come up with new and exciting jawns for our fans," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "We have had cheesesteak jawns, Philly Special jawns, bacon jawns and more. We think this jawn is one of our best jawns yet."​​​​​​​

The Pig's annual Salute to Philadelphia will feature a special cap raffle and jersey auction of game worn jawn gear.

Commemorative jawn-themed merchandise will also be available, along with Philadelphia-inspired food such as cheesesteaks, pretzels and water ice.

The Phillie Phanatic will also make his second appearance of the season at Coca-Cola Park.