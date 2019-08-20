IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are going from "oinks" to "barks" Monday after a typo.
A mistake or clever plan? Some may never know, but Monday night the team was known as the IronPugs.
Team President and General Manager Kurt Landes says it was a mistake. He says his phone autocorrected the name, and instead of letting 3,000 t-shirts go to waste the team is embracing the change.
"At some point when I ordered the t-shirts, I must have made a mistake with autocorrect and ordered IronPugs instead of IronPigs," Landes said.
So the team ordered new shirts for the fans, and they've been flying off the shelves.
Some are not trying to be too rough on the GM, while others are still trying to determine if it was a mistake.
It's an error that a lot of people are embracing. Landes says it's a mistake that is not too far-fetched.
"We all make mistakes and this is a small one in the scheme of things. But I think in life, as well as with the IronPigs, you take the small goofy mistakes. You take lemons and make lemonade," Landes said.
Everything in the park was pug-themed. The team wore liquid metal logo caps, and people buying gear at the fan shop will get their very own poop bag.
The pugs hit the field before the game, and there was a lot of panting as the dogs paraded around the field.
Owners know the breed doesn't do well in the heat, but they came prepared.
"You'll see pugs around here with fans built onto their strollers, and people with like mister fans. So as a pug owner you realize that the heat is kind of an issue," Beth Brooks of Easton said.
