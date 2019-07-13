Allentown's Irving pool to reopen Saturday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown’s Irving Pool will reopen on Saturday at 12 p.m.

The pool was closed on Friday as a result of overnight vandalism, according to Mike Moore, Allentown communications manager.

Vandals reportedly threw park picnic tables and trash receptacles, as well as an oily substance, into the pool. A city crew used absorbing pads on the surface of the water to remove the film and scrubbed down pool walls.

Allentown police are investigating the incident.