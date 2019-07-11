Jaindl Properties set to acquire downtown Allentown office locale

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Hamilton Financial Center is on the cusp of going from housing bagels to promoting real estate.

Lehigh County Commissioners forwarded an agreement during their Wednesday night meeting that would lease the first floor of the downtown building to Jaindl Properties. The real estate developer wants the location "to advertise their Waterfront redevelopment project," according to the bill's sponsor Commissioner Percy Dougherty.

The 3,300-square-foot area, located at 17 S. Seventh St., had been most recently occupied by Johnny's Bagels. In his comments, Dougherty lamented the loss of the eatery, but added the county was thrilled to have Jaindl acquire the lease and acquire it so quickly. The bagel shop had only recently left the location, according to comments made Wednesday night by County Executive Phillips Armstrong.

"This is a great move for us," Armstrong noted.

Adding to the county's giddiness is the pact's duration. It's a 10-year deal where the county collects monthly rent of $2,475 or $9 per square foot, for an annual total $29,700 in year one, which commences Aug. 1. Modest rent increases occur then each year throughout the contract. By the 10th year, Jaindl will pay $2,900 per month.

The bill is scheduled for second and final reading July 24.

In other business, commissioners advanced a professional services agreement with MedCare Medical Supply, Inc. to provide Medicare Part B supplies and products to eligible residents at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation. The legislative body also approved the reappointments of William Royer and Arland Schantz to the Lehigh County Conservation District.

Finally, commissioners are scheduled to vote on Marc Redding's candidacy to be Lehigh County's human resources director at their next meeting. Redding previously served in that capacity in the city of Easton for a three-year period starting in March 2015.

Commissioner Brad Osborne was absent from Wednesday night's meeting.