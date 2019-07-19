Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer
A nine-year-old boy whose dad died of cancer is now on a mission. He wants to save others by raising money for the American Cancer Society.
Joey's Juices is raising money for cancer. Joey Giest is the young man behind it, and he got to hand over the first big check from his fundraising efforts Thursday.
Joey grew up watching his dad give back to his community.
Fire Warden Lt. Michael Geist of Bath was a firefighter with the Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company. His life was cut short this year when he lost his battle to a rare brain cancer.
That spirit of serving others is alive and well in his son.
"I love helping people and that's one of my favorite things," Joey said.
Joey wants to do all that he can to keep others from experiencing the grief he is now going through.
Originally, he was going to sell his Pokemon cards until BAYADA hospice, where his dad was a patient, stepped in.
They helped him fundraise by making him a custom-made lemonade stand called "Joey's Juices" that looks just like a firetruck.
His efforts paid off Thursday: Joey got to give a check for $601.18.
"You know we've had a lot of youth over the years that I've been around do some different aspects of fundraising, but never to this extent," said Mark Stankiewicz with the American Cancer Society.
Joey says this just the beginning.
"He's very committed to it, and he really wants to help find a cure," Stankiewicz said.
Joey's Juice's stands will be popping up throughout the community this summer. Joey says when he grows up he wants to be firefighter just like his dad was.
