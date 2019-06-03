Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County teenager who admitted to helping plot the murder of her mom wants a new trial, and a new judge.
Jamie Silvonek now says her guilty plea was involuntary.
Jamie Silvonek's new legal team says that her former attorney met with the judge and prosecutors in an off the record meeting where the judge said she wouldn't accept a plea deal with anything less than 35 years.
Silvonek's new team says that made her guilty plea involuntary, and they want a new case.
The judge says "nothing inappropriate" happened at the meeting and denied a motion to recuse herself.
Her team wants to once again fight to have Silvonek tried as a juvenile.
Silvonek was 14 when she and then 20-year-old boyfriend Caleb Barnes plotted and carried out the strangulation and stabbing death of Jamie's mom Cheryl.
The killing happened in 2015 in the driveway of their Upper Macungie home. Text messages show Silvonek telling Barnes she wanted her mom dead.
Her mom did not approve of her relationship with a 20-year-old man and had accompanied them to a concert the night of the killing.
Silvonek is now represented by the Juvenile Law Center. In addition to arguing the validity of the plea agreement they also say Silvonek had bad prior legal representation.
They say Silvonek had physychological issues that made her vulnerable to Barnes.
It's not clear when the next hearing will be. Prosecutors first have to hand over all the discovery documents from the first trial.
Silvonek was in court Monday, but she did not say anything at the hearing.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria
Students were dismissed early, around 12:15 p.m.Read More »
- 'Don't let her kill me'; Police charge wife in attack on husband
- Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
- Tony Bennett to perform at Sands Event Center
- Driver in crash which killed passenger sentenced to up to 17 years in prison
- Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated At least 1 injured in 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Updated Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria
- Updated Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
- Muhlenberg Township man killed in crash
- 'Don't let her kill me'; Police charge wife in attack on husband
- Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
- Health Beat: HIPEC for signet ring cell carcinoma
- Trace Adkins to perform at Quakertown's Sounds of Summer concert series
- Tony Bennett to perform at Sands Event Center