Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County teenager who admitted to helping plot the murder of her mom wants a new trial, and a new judge.

Jamie Silvonek now says her guilty plea was involuntary.

Jamie Silvonek's new legal team says that her former attorney met with the judge and prosecutors in an off the record meeting where the judge said she wouldn't accept a plea deal with anything less than 35 years.

Silvonek's new team says that made her guilty plea involuntary, and they want a new case.

The judge says "nothing inappropriate" happened at the meeting and denied a motion to recuse herself.

Her team wants to once again fight to have Silvonek tried as a juvenile.

Silvonek was 14 when she and then 20-year-old boyfriend Caleb Barnes plotted and carried out the strangulation and stabbing death of Jamie's mom Cheryl.

The killing happened in 2015 in the driveway of their Upper Macungie home. Text messages show Silvonek telling Barnes she wanted her mom dead.

Her mom did not approve of her relationship with a 20-year-old man and had accompanied them to a concert the night of the killing.

Silvonek is now represented by the Juvenile Law Center. In addition to arguing the validity of the plea agreement they also say Silvonek had bad prior legal representation.

They say Silvonek had physychological issues that made her vulnerable to Barnes.

It's not clear when the next hearing will be. Prosecutors first have to hand over all the discovery documents from the first trial.

Silvonek was in court Monday, but she did not say anything at the hearing.