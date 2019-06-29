July Fourth fun in Allentown
The city of Allentown is gearing up for its July Fourth celebration.
Bo and Karin were joined in the studio by Christy Alvord, Allentown's special events and marketing manager, and Leonard Lightner, director of the Community and Economic Development Department, to discuss all the holiday fun.
To find a Fourth of July celebration in your neck of the woods, head to WFMZ's Holiday Celebrations page.
July Fourth fun in Allentown
