Kids test fire safety skills in firefighter challenge
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - More than 20 kids took part in a firefighter challenge Friday at the North Whitehall Junior Emergency Responder Academy.
It was put on by the Tri-Clover Fire Company and other local fire departments.
The kids got to show off everything they learned this past week, like CPR, search-and-rescue, how to handle a fire hose and teamwork.
Organizers say it's been great working with the kids.
"Some of them are really into it. They've been really participating, asking some really, really good questions that you actually gotta think about," said Tri-Clover Fire Company Chief Jeff Johnson.
Organizers say they hope these kids will someday get involved in emergency services, whether it's police work or fighting fires.
