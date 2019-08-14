KidsPeace names Vice President of Medical Affairs for KidsPeace Hospital

KidsPeace

OREFIELD, Pa. - KidsPeace has named a Vice President of Medical Affairs for KidsPeace Hospital, the organization said in a news release.

Caron Farrell will lead hospital-based medical services. She completed medical training in psychiatry and pediatrics.

She will provide administrative leadership for the hospital's medical staff and participate in providing clinic care for patients, the release said.

The Orefield, Lehigh County hospital is a 120-bed free-standing facility that serves children, adolescents and young adults (ages 4 to 20.5).