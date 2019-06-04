KidsPeace's Healing Magazine looks at the many perspectives of foster care

69 News

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - KidsPeace Foster Care celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2019. In their latest issue of Healing Magazine they take the opportunity to look at the reality and future of foster care.

In the Spring/Summer 2019 edition, the special section "Foster Care at 40" looks at fostering from a variety of perspectives, how the service has evolved from the 1970s to today, a typical day in foster care, and suggestions and ideas from foster kids themselves.

The issue also examines an innovative approach to treating both addiction and underlying mental health conditions along with an examination of gender equality issues in schools and more.

The new issue is available now on the redesigned healingmagazine.org, which allows users to download the whole issue or selected articles and subscribe to receive paper copies of future issues.

Starting June 15, Healing Magazine will be carried in the magazine racks of Barnes & Noble Booksellers at the Promenade Shops, Center Valley, as a free community publication.