LA Fitness hit with rash of locker room break-ins in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A busted lock is an exercise in criminality.

LA Fitness says its South Whitehall Township and Easton gyms have been hit with a rash of locker room break-ins.

The gym said the nefarious routine has happened on two separate days over the past two weeks.

LA Fitness believes it's a group, most likely members. They say it's happening at the busiest times of the day, mid-morning and evening.

They say the group acts as lookout while someone breaks the lock, takes cash or rifles through wallets, possibly taking pictures of credit cards.

Main Street Gym Fitness Center owner Kevin Branco has advice for gym safety.

"Leave your stuff in the car. Come in and bring what you need. Don't take anything valuable in the gym," he said.

Keep your keys safe.

Branco says his Hellertown gym uses a key carousel in plain view. If a gym doesn't have one he advises to ask the front desk to take them.

He adds that locker room security cameras are an invasion of privacy but adds what can be done.

"What we can do is have cameras outside the locker room so can see who is going out and when," he said.

Branco admits security is easier for smaller gyms with only a few hundred members.

To ensure that the only thing members lose are unwanted pounds, LA Fitness says it's working with police and has fliers to make sure customers are aware of the dangers.