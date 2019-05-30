Lafayette College's "Green Move Out" program helps Easton-area community organizations
A garage sale of student castoffs is helping Easton-area community organizations.
In a program called "Green Move Out," Lafayette College's Office of Sustainability collects donations of unwanted items like clothing, books, cleaning products, furniture, and non-perishable foods throughout the month of May.
"We have these really bright, lime green bins," said Kendall Roberson of Lafayette College.
"All of the bins are in the dorms, right as they are walking in, right as they are walking out. We tried to make it so that it would be easier for them to walk to the bin then to the dumpster," Roberson said.
This year 13,000 pounds of gently used goods were collected and charities get first dibs.
Everything is free.
Mary Ann Horvath of the Easton Area Public Library comes each year to the sale to get used textbooks to sell online.
She estimates the library has earned thousands of dollars from the sales, which it uses for much-needed projects.
"We have redone the kitchen, we have installed a new light system, in the meeting. We are building a closet to hold the children's toys," Horvath said.
"Green Move Out'"has been around for 10 years, and the college says more students participate every year.
They hope to eventually expand the event to the community.
