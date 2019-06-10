Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several lane closures on Allentown city streets will be in effect due to construction and replacement projects.

Lane restrictions will be in effect on the Hamilton Street Bridge on Wednesday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on the Basin Street Bridge over the Little Lehigh from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for Lehigh County to replace street lights.

Sixth Street in the city will be closed from Hamilton Street to Linden Street on Saturday, June 15 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Hamilton Street will be closed to westbound traffic at 5th Street to put a new A/C unit on Strata Symphony.

Lane closures will be maintained for the next month on 8th Street from Walnut Street to Hamilton Street and on Walnut Street from 8th Street to Seventh Street for work at Five City Center and SVN Square West. Closures will be during work hours only.