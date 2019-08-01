LANta adds, expands services in Lehigh, Northampton counties

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority added two new LANtaFlex services.

The new LANtaFlex Route 506 serves Bethlehem City and Gracedale Nursing Home, LANta said in a news release Thursday.

Either the pick-up or drop-off for the trip must be at Gracedale at shift changes. Reservations made for week day trips may be made on the same day. Reservations for Saturday or Sunday trips must be made no later than the Friday before the trip.

The new LANtaFlex Route 507 serves West and South Easton and operates Monday to Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Trips must travel within its zone and may be scheduled up to two hours prior to the trip. The existing LANtaFlex Zone 502, which serves the Slate Belt, now includes Gracedale and the Easton Intermodal Transit Center as "external" travel locations.

The Slate Belt route now has expanded hours of operation, running Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and trips may be scheduled up to two hours prior to the trip.

The Macungie/Alburtis Flex 501 may now be scheduled up to two hours prior to the trip. For trips on Saturdays and Sundays, LANtaFlex reservations must be made no later than the Friday before.