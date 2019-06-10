Latest research on Alzheimer's presented at DeSales University
CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - It is estimated that 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer's.
Lehigh Valley caregivers know that in the fight against the deadly disease, knowledge is power.
That is why they came to the Alzheimer's Association Annual Pennsylvania Dementia Conference at DeSales University on Monday to hear the latest research.
"We now have blood tests and cerebral spinal fluid analysis that can be conducted to help us learn more about those brain changes and how they impact the behavior that people have," said Rebecca Edelmayer, Alzheimer's Association director of scientific engagement.
Edelmayer says research has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years.
"There are many more people doing the research then I thought. I didn’t know they were so many programs," said Mary Ann, a caregiver from Easton.
Research also points to specific things people can do to try to prevent the disease.
"We really hope that people will start incorporating healthy lifestyle habits that allow for a better diet, better managing their cardiovascular health, not smoking, making sure that they are staying socially and cognitively engaged and getting good sleep," said Edelmayer.
Edelmayer says the more research is done, the closer science will get to curing Alzheimer's.
Anyone with questions about the disease can call the Alzheimer's Help line at 1-800-272-3900.
Or check out 10 ways to love your brain: tips to prevent Alzheimer's.
