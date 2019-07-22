Latin sensation Anuel AA to play PPL Center in December
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Latin artist Anuel AA is bringing his Emmanuel World Tour to Allentown.
He'll perform at the PPL Center on Friday, Dec. 13.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the QNB Box Office, by phone or at PPLCenter.com.
