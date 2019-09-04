Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley

UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Members of Pennsylvania's Manufacturing and Cement Caucuses toured Lehigh Hanson Wednesday, one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley.

It was an effort by lawmakers to educate people about the industry.

69 News spent several hours in an informational and safety meeting followed by a tour of the entire facility.

Eight different state representatives learned about Lehigh Hanson's business operations in Nazareth, as well as how its parent company Heidelberg Cement Group does business across the country and in Canada.

Inside is what is called the brain where staff monitors everything going on at the plant.

Lawmakers and 69 News went around the outside to see all the buildings.

Northampton County Republican Marcia Hahn set the whole thing up.

"I just think it's important that they know the industry, know what we have here and keep supporting it so that we can continue the growth," Hahn said.

This tour is part of the House's #GoodJobs4PA legislative package to grow economic development opportunities across the Commonwealth.