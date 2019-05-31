Lawsuit: Lehigh University doctor gave inappropriate breast exams, sexually harassed coworkers
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A federal lawsuit claims a Lehigh University doctor gave inappropriate breast exams and made lewd comments about students and staff.
The health center employee who filed the lawsuit also claims she was fired for reporting the doctor's repeated sexual misconduct and behavior.
Christine Feit, who worked as a medical assistant at Lehigh from 2008-2017, said Dr. Thomas Novak routinely made comments about female students he thought were "hot" and inappropriately performed breast exams on students, according to the lawsuit filed May 22.
Feit said she always had to hand Novak gloves during pelvic exams because "he would attempt to proceed without them as per protocol," the suit says.
In one incident, a nursing supervisor asked Feit if Novak was "copping a feel" with students. When Feit said yes, the supervisor said "it's good to know it's the first exam for these girls" so they don't realize something's wrong, according to the suit.
In another instance, Novak told Feit and another coworker not to schedule him with any "fat or ugly chicks," the lawsuit says. When Feit reported the incident to her supervisor and said she could not schedule any female students with him, she was stripped of her job duty of scheduling patients.
The lawsuit also alleges Novak repeatedly made lewd comments to Feit and her coworkers, would "brush his body" against Feit during gynecological exams, and made sexual statements about his wife, celebrities and coworkers.
Feit said she and other employees repeatedly reported his behavior to her superiors and Lehigh University. Novak would break down in tears and apologize for his behavior, but Feit claims nothing else was done.
Feit said she was eventually fired for medical errors "based on knowingly and intentionally untrue facts."
Feit is suing Lehigh University on counts of gender discrimination and retaliation, and is asking for lost and anticipated wages, reinstatement and damages for emotional distress.
Lehigh University released this statement Friday morning:
The University is committed to an environment that is safe and free from all forms of harassment, including sexual misconduct. We take allegations of harassment very seriously and make every effort to respond promptly and effectively. Though the University cannot comment on the specific allegations contained in this Complaint, we plan to vigorously defend the matter.
Lawsuit: Lehigh University doctor gave inappropriate breast exams, sexually harassed coworkers
