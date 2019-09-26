Lehigh commissioners approve renovation agreement for old courthouse

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners approved a professional services agreement that will advance the renovation of the county's old courthouse during Wednesday night's meeting.

The agreement with Bethlehem-based Artefact will result in the company rendering "all-inclusive, comprehensive architectural and engineering services for the design and construction of the Old Courthouse Building Renovations," according to the resolution. The company will receive $514,500 for their services to rehab the facility, located at 501 W. Hamilton St. in Allentown.

In other news, the board authorized the issuance of general obligation bonds, most of which will be allocated to the renovation of Cedarbrook Nursing Home.

Although the ordinance – Bill 2019-29 – was in its first reading, the board has its "own rules" regarding these matters, Commissioner Nathan Brown said. By approving the ordinance at this meeting, the county would, in essence, be "committed" to moving forward on the project, according to comments made by Brown.

"A new wing is coming," Brown said.

In other business, commissioners approved an agreement with Lehigh Valley Community Foundation and a transfer of funds for the Lehigh Valley Homeless Veterans Fund. With the move, the county will transfer $30,000 from the Economic/Community Development Fund and shall be transferred to a newly-created line item for the Lehigh Valley Homeless Veterans Fund.

Finally, commissioners approved a resolution honoring the Northern Lehigh High School Patriot Club for its service to veterans and community. The club was formed nearly five years ago to promote patriotism and citizenship in school and the community.