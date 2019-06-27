Lehigh Valley

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:38 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Calling it a major victory for Lehigh County's citizens and taxpayers, Lehigh County Commissioners approved a resolution on final reading that will add 43 years to the Lehigh County Authority's charter during the legislative body's Wednesday night meeting. The vote was 8-0.

"Frankly, I never thought this night would come," Commissioner Brad Osborne said. "… This positions us for success in the future.

The vote concludes spirited negotiations that have encompassed a roughly 18-month period. Whatever acrimony existed between the two sides was forgotten about Wednesday night, as commissioners praised LCA.

"As the longest serving member of this board, I've seen some tumultuous times with LCA," Commissioner Percy Dougherty said. "… We've never had so much cooperation from the LCA. … I am very happy to see what is going on here."

During the legislative body's June 12 meeting, Liesel Gross, LCA's executive director, characterized their relationship with commissioners as a "journey."

The journey ties to the two sides together until 2062. LCA conceded to provide an annual presentations on its finances, along with twice-a-year reports on addressing sewage overflows into the Little Lehigh Creek.

LCA needed the extension for one primary reason – money. Strapped for cash, the LCA wanted the extension to entice potential creditors. With the money it gets from these creditors, it says it'll address problems in Allentown, and to various degrees elsewhere. The money will also go to pay off capital projects required by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

"I can not overstate how important this is," Commissioner Geoff Brace said. "This is not a small matter. … We are far better today than we were a year ago."

In other business involving LCA, commissioners appointed Amir Famili to the authority's board.

In new business, commissioners forwarded a two-year contract with options for two more with Affinity Health Services, Inc. "to periodically assess and provide actionable guidance to improve operational performance, financial results and regulatory compliance of Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation."

The company will make $242 per hour, according to county documents. Their total compensation for their guidance will be limited to 684 hours in the first year, 468 hours in year two, and 380 hours in years three and four, should the options be picked up.

Commissioner Amy Zanelli was absent from Wednesday night's meeting.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:50 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 25°
  • 58%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season
StateTtheatre

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized
69 News

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution
69 News

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion
69 News

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign
69 News

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims
69 News

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled
69 News

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled

State police investigate storage facility break-in
69 News

State police investigate storage facility break-in

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city
69 News

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October
Sands Bethlehem Event Center

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health
69 News

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem

Allentown expands summer youth meals programs

Allentown expands summer youth meals programs

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads

Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say

Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day

9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks

9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks

Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub

Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub

Boz Scaggs concert at State Theatre in Easton rescheduled

Boz Scaggs concert at State Theatre in Easton rescheduled

Air quality report: No detectable concentrations of asbestos or lead after Martin Tower implosion
69 News

Air quality report: No detectable concentrations of asbestos or lead after Martin Tower implosion

Allentown charter school sues over embezzled payroll taxes

Allentown charter school sues over embezzled payroll taxes

State representatives weigh in on AR-15's being used in Allentown nightclub shooting

State representatives weigh in on AR-15's being used in Allentown nightclub shooting

1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record
Christie's Inc.

1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record

Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief

Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief

Northampton County to state: Fund new voting machines now
69 News

Northampton County to state: Fund new voting machines now

Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension

Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
69 News

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that injured 10
69 News

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that injured 10

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction