Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Calling it a major victory for Lehigh County's citizens and taxpayers, Lehigh County Commissioners approved a resolution on final reading that will add 43 years to the Lehigh County Authority's charter during the legislative body's Wednesday night meeting. The vote was 8-0.

"Frankly, I never thought this night would come," Commissioner Brad Osborne said. "… This positions us for success in the future.

The vote concludes spirited negotiations that have encompassed a roughly 18-month period. Whatever acrimony existed between the two sides was forgotten about Wednesday night, as commissioners praised LCA.

"As the longest serving member of this board, I've seen some tumultuous times with LCA," Commissioner Percy Dougherty said. "… We've never had so much cooperation from the LCA. … I am very happy to see what is going on here."

During the legislative body's June 12 meeting, Liesel Gross, LCA's executive director, characterized their relationship with commissioners as a "journey."

The journey ties to the two sides together until 2062. LCA conceded to provide an annual presentations on its finances, along with twice-a-year reports on addressing sewage overflows into the Little Lehigh Creek.

LCA needed the extension for one primary reason – money. Strapped for cash, the LCA wanted the extension to entice potential creditors. With the money it gets from these creditors, it says it'll address problems in Allentown, and to various degrees elsewhere. The money will also go to pay off capital projects required by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

"I can not overstate how important this is," Commissioner Geoff Brace said. "This is not a small matter. … We are far better today than we were a year ago."

In other business involving LCA, commissioners appointed Amir Famili to the authority's board.

In new business, commissioners forwarded a two-year contract with options for two more with Affinity Health Services, Inc. "to periodically assess and provide actionable guidance to improve operational performance, financial results and regulatory compliance of Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation."

The company will make $242 per hour, according to county documents. Their total compensation for their guidance will be limited to 684 hours in the first year, 468 hours in year two, and 380 hours in years three and four, should the options be picked up.

Commissioner Amy Zanelli was absent from Wednesday night's meeting.