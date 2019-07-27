Lehigh County church celebrates 250th anniversary
Special ceremony marks big anniversary
LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - If the walls could talk, they'd tell a story 250 years in the making.
Christ's Church at Lowhill UCC in Lowhill Township has a history you can still see and touch. On Saturday, congregants and community members gathered in celebration with a picnic, yard sale and entertainment. WFMZ's Holly Harrar got the official tour.
"These are some of the original floorboards from the very first or second log church," said pastor Chris Cocca.
In 1769, Farmers built the original Lowhill Church out of logs which was quite an endeavor in the midst of also growing and harvesting crops.
"No easy task!" said sexton, Chuck Haley as he pointed out the original log frame. "You can see some bark here," echoed Cocca.
Beneath the pews in the cold trenches of the basement lay the original foundation which are sections of oak from the 18th century and essentially untouched. The brickwork from the same timeframe are still there, as well. Along with brickwork from the same timeframe.
"It's even hard to hear from in here," said Haley as he manually rung the church bell. It's said that the man once in charge of ringing the bell each morning, made six dollars a year for doing the job. A sign of the times in and outside the church.
Jacob Bachman Sr., a Revolutionary War veteran is laid to rest in the cemetery. "You can see he was born in 1704 and he passed away in 1788," said Haley.
Bachman is laid to rest with his family and many others in the historic cemetery. The entire property, and all its rich history, will be honored Sunday during a special ceremony.
