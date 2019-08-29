Lehigh County Commissioners approve deal with human services employees

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County Commissioners officially ended a standoff with human service workers by approving a four-year contract during Wednesday night's meeting. The vote was unanimous.

If commissioners hoped to the get the last word they were mistaken. SEIU Local 668 shop steward Frank Gerlach said his group "felt bitter" toward the county about the entire negotiation process and were less than thrilled about the deal.

SEIU members were particularly annoyed at the pact because it does not allow employees on any type of extended leave to continue to accrue compensatory time, he said.

"This specifically hurts employees," Gerlach said.

Gerlach also lectured commissioners that they "could run a more responsible government" that was fiscally responsible, instead of considering their employees adversaries. The union representative used the phrase "it comes down to process" on three separate occasions. He was also critical of the entire negotiation process saying "that if it's not working, maybe you should alter that process."

Three commissioners – Chairman Marty Nothstein, and Commissioners Amanda Holt and Percy Dougherty - comprised the negotiations team during the process.

While still "bitter" and "not happy," Gerlach did add membership – which has been working without a pact since Jan. 1 – is glad they have a contract and did vote to ratify it.

"It was a hard fought negotiation," Holt said.

"It was a mammoth negotiation," Dougherty added.

The deal is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

In other news, the board forwarded an ordinance approving a lease agreement with Davison & McCarthy to lease the 1,286-foot basement of the Hamilton Financial Center located at 640 Hamilton St. The company plans to use the space for file storage and will pay $13,860 over four years.