Lehigh County Commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County Commissioners approved a lease between the county and the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley to advance agriculture in the region during Wednesday night's meeting.

The county will lease The Seed Farm, located in Upper Saucon Township, to the non-profit group with a few criteria. First, CACLV will use the 42-acre farm to expand vocational training programs. Second, some of the food harvested there will help lower income families served by Second Harvest. The five-year lease between the two entities was formally approved Wednesday night on the bill's second reading.

"This is a marriage of two local groups," Commissioner Percy Doughtery said.

"There will be more food grown in the county for more Lehigh County residents to consume," Commissioner Geoff Brace said.

Dougherty added that agriculture is "one of the major activities in the Lehigh Valley" and added that it is "an important industry."

"We have to make sure farming continues into the future," he said.

In examining other bills up for second and final reading Wednesday night, commissioners approved amending the 2019-2023 Lehigh County Capital Plan to include the purchase of auto-indexing software for the office of judicial records. Lehigh County will be the first in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to try the software, according to comments made by the bill's sponsor, Commissioner Brad Osborne.

The legislative body also approved an amendment to a lease agreement with Roche Partnership for space the county utilizes for its archives center per a 2016 agreement. The new deal will extend the lease for another three years.

In other news, commissioners approved an amendment to the articles of incorporation for the Lehigh County Authority that if approved on the bill's second and final reading in two weeks would extend the authority's term of existence for a period of 43 years. The move was made after the LCA's board of directors approved edits commissioners made to the bill last month during their meeting Monday. With that approval, commissioners were comfortable advancing the legislation on Wednesday night.

In other business, commissioners approved the appointment of Diana Scholl to the position of deputy clerk.