Lehigh County coroner conducting next of kin search for 60-year-old Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner is asking for the public's help in a next of kin search.

George Prutzman, 60, of Allentown, was pronounced dead on Monday at 10:52 p.m. to the rear of the 400 block of Union Boulevard.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Anybody with information on Pritzman's family is urged to contact the coroner's office at 610-782-3426.