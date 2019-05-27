Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is seeking the next of kin for a Bethlehem man.

Ronald Wieder was pronounced dead at 12:28 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg in Bethlehem. The coroner's office said the 55-year-old died of natural causes.

Anyone with information about Wieder's family is asking to contact the Lehigh County Coroner's Office at 610-782-3426.