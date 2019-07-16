Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man
Christopher Morgan previously lived in Union, NJ
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of a Coplay man.
Christopher Budjwira Morgan, 56, died of natural causes at his home Sunday, the coroner said.
Morgan previously lived in the Union, New Jersey area.
Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's office at 610-782-3426.
