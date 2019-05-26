Lehigh County Coroner seeks info on Allentown man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner is seeking information on the next of kin for an Allentown man who died Saturday.

According to a release from the Coroner, John Deblasio, 69 of Allentown, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. Saturday. His death was due to natural causes.

Anyone with information on Deblasio's family is asked to contact the Coroner's office at 610-782-3426.