Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issued an Extreme Heat Advisory to area residents as temperatures rose Wednesday.
Extreme heat kills roughly 1,500 people each year due to heat-related illnesses, more than tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and lightning combined, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The agency put out a series of tips and strategies to help people stay safe.
Be Informed
- Certain groups of people are more at risk from high temperatures
- Infants and young children
- People aged 65 or older
- People with chronic medical conditions
- Never leave your children or pets in a vehicle
- Pay close attention to heat advisories or warnings (local television, radio and internet)
- The two most common types of heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion:
- Heavy sweating
- Paleness (skin is a lighter color than normal)
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
What you should do:
- Move to a cooler location
- Lie down and loosen your clothing
- Apply cool, wet clothes to as much of your body as possible
- Sip water
- Symptoms of heat stroke:
- An extremely high body temperature (above 103° F)
- Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Throbbing headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Unconsciousness
- What you should do:
- Call for emergency medical attention
- Get the victim to a shady area
- Cool the person rapidly (cool clothes or even a bath)
- Do no give the victim any fluids (like water) to drink
Plan for periods of Extreme Heat
- Service air conditioner before hot weather arrives, and obtain window fans to help cool your home
- Know where to go when the weather heats up. Find cool, indoor places to spend time on hot summer days, such as a local library, shopping mall or museum
Know what to do in Hot Weather
- Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible
- Drink plenty of water during the day – don’t wait until you are thirsty!
- If you must be outside in the heat, limit activity to morning and evening hours, and try to rest often in the shade
- Dress in light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, a hat, sunglasses and an SPF 30 or higher sunscreen
- Check on those who may be more at-risk from high temperatures
For more information on extreme heat, call the Lehigh County Emergency Management Agency at (610) 782-4600.
