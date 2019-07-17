Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise

joe Raedle/Getty Images

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issued an Extreme Heat Advisory to area residents as temperatures rose Wednesday.

Extreme heat kills roughly 1,500 people each year due to heat-related illnesses, more than tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and lightning combined, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The agency put out a series of tips and strategies to help people stay safe.

Be Informed

Certain groups of people are more at risk from high temperatures

Infants and young children

People aged 65 or older

People with chronic medical conditions

Never leave your children or pets in a vehicle

Pay close attention to heat advisories or warnings (local television, radio and internet)

The two most common types of heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Paleness (skin is a lighter color than normal)

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

What you should do:

Move to a cooler location

Lie down and loosen your clothing

Apply cool, wet clothes to as much of your body as possible

Sip water

Symptoms of heat stroke:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103° F)

Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

What you should do:

Call for emergency medical attention

Get the victim to a shady area

Cool the person rapidly (cool clothes or even a bath)

Do no give the victim any fluids (like water) to drink

Plan for periods of Extreme Heat

Service air conditioner before hot weather arrives, and obtain window fans to help cool your home

Know where to go when the weather heats up. Find cool, indoor places to spend time on hot summer days, such as a local library, shopping mall or museum

Know what to do in Hot Weather

Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible

Drink plenty of water during the day – don’t wait until you are thirsty!

don’t wait until you are thirsty! If you must be outside in the heat, limit activity to morning and evening hours, and try to rest often in the shade

in the shade Dress in light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, a hat, sunglasses and an SPF 30 or higher sunscreen

Check on those who may be more at-risk from high temperatures

For more information on extreme heat, call the Lehigh County Emergency Management Agency at (610) 782-4600.