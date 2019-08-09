Lehigh County names new emergency services director
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County has named a new emergency services director.
Richard Molchany, the county's general services director, announced Thursday that John Kalynych has been promoted to director of Lehigh County's Emergency Services Department. Kalynych had been serving as the department's special operations team coordinator.
"Lehigh County resident safety is our top priority and the Emergency Services Director plays a vital role in ensuring that safety," Molchany said in a prepared statement. "Crucial leadership support to police, fire, emergency response, and hazardous material controls, are critical to public safety."
I'm pleased to have someone with (Kalynych's) experience and professionalism ready to assume this position," Molchany said. "John has the respect of the Emergency Management Agency, and 9-1-1 Communication Center staff; as well as the entire Lehigh County's First Responder community."
Kalynych replaces Scott Lindenmuth, who recently retired after serving as director for the last six years.
