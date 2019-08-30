Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike

69 News

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Lehigh County's 2020 budget is out.

County Executive Phillips Armstrong says the balanced budget requires a small tax hike. The increase would bring the county tax rate to 3.84 mills.

It works out to about $3 a month for the average resident.

Armstrong says the $514 million plan calls for $46 million in spending for a new wing at Cedarbrook nursing home.

It also allocates more than $1 million for security upgrades and nearly $10 million for renovations to the historic courthouse.

The budget plan also contributes $15 million to the employee retirement plan, which is currently 86 percent funded.

"This is a budget that isn't a Democratic budget, it isn't a Republican budget it's why I wear the purple shirt today this is a budget that's strictly based on numbers. How do we meet the needs of our resident? I think our budget does that," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says the five year plan will allow the county to keep $25 million in the stabilization fund for unexpected expenses and to safeguard the county's bond rating.

He says even with the tax increase the Lehigh County tax rate is still lower than some of its neighboring counties.

The budget is now in the hands of County Commissioners for approval.