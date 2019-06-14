Lehigh County yoga instructor drowns in Dominican Republic
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A Lehigh County woman has reportedly drowned in the Dominican Republic.
Surely Miller, 40, died after a swimming accident on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe page.
Several media outlets report Miller got caught in a rip current and was swept away. Her body was found by a fisherman the next day.
Miller was a yoga instructor in Slatington.
