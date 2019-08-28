Lehigh Township conditionally approves first phase of Jaindl project

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Developer David Jaindl's plans for a former Roman Catholic seminary continued to take shape during Tuesday night's Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting.

The legislative body granted conditional final land development approval to the project's first phase by a 5-0 vote. The approval is contingent on 19 conditions, which were agreed on by Jaindl and the township after some negotiations between the two sides. The first phase approval was for the project's 206-room hotel portion and addition.

The terms of the agreement were hastily drawn. At one point, solicitor David Backenstoe apologized for getting the terms between himself and Jaindl attorney Joseph Zator to the board late. The vast majority of the conditions were not contested by Jaindl. Specifically addressed Tuesday night were topics such as a Cherryville Road culvert, swale and signage, various easements, steep slopes, and off-site water and sewer service. Discussions Tuesday night also centered around a water booster station on the Pennsville Treatment Plant property, which is currently the township's land.

In June, supervisors approved The Lehigh Valley Resort & Spa complex on the site of the former Mary Immaculate seminary. The plans included a 15,000-square-foot event barn in the southeast quadrant of the property, located at 300 Cherryville Road, and a 100-by-120 foot event pad. The event pad would be located to the east of the planned hotel, spa and event center.

The former seminary, which Jaindl purchased from the Diocese of Philadelphia, will be remodeled into the event center, restaurant and hotel, with a separate addition totaling 61,000 square feet to be used for additional hotel space.

A two-story building, previously a convent, will now house a spa. A second, two-story spa is also scheduled to be built.