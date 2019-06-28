Lehigh Township police looking for man accused of assaulting girlfriend, her children

Lehigh Township police

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for a man they say assaulted his girlfriend and her children.

Phillip Antonie Cameron, 37, is wanted for aggravated assault and related charges in Lehigh Township, police said in a Facebook post.

Cameron fled the residence with a knife, police said.

Cameron is possibly driving a black 2018 Dodge Journey. He is a white male, approximately five feet eleven inches and weighs 200 pounds.

An arrest warrant was secured. Anyone with information is urged to call Lehigh Township Police at 610-760-8800 or 610-317-0808.