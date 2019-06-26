Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Amidst few concerns and no objections from either officials or residents, Lehigh Township Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved redevelopment plans for the former Mary Immaculate Seminary.

The Jaindl Land Co. plans to revamp the vacant Northampton County Catholic seminary into a resort, spa and events center with an agricultural emphasis. Jaindl's plans will add several new buildings, four new interior roads and five new parking lots.

Company President David Jaindl said his plan, over four years in the making, will use all of the existing seminary buildings, including the former Saint Vincent chapel for weddings. Plans will transform the seminarians' dormitory rooms into 36 hotel rooms and the former tennis courts will be turned into an "event pad" to be used for tented celebrations.

Adjacent land on the property's southern end or front yard bordering Cherryville Road will feature a new 15,000 square-foot event barn to be used for various functions.

On the opposite end of the front yard on the northern side, a new service barn will be built to act as a storage and distribution center for all the property's buildings. Jaindl noted the new construction will not overcrowd the parcel. A double-winged hotel and spa center containing 230 additional rooms will be built behind the former seminary's kitchen and dining hall, which he noted will be re-purposed as a banquet hall and food preparation center.

Jaindl said the center will offer farm-to-table meals using produce grown on-site, farming 140 of the property's 550 total acres. He said the center currently referred to as the Lehigh Valley Resort and Spa will most likely be renamed.

Once the facility is up and running, Jaindl told township officials that he will personally oversee the resort's agricultural initiatives, while a hotel management company will be hired to run the daily hotel, spa and meeting components.

He described the center as a "unique world-class facility," noting it will not offer an on-site casino because the property is not zoned for such.

Jaindl alluded to possible future residential development on land located north of the former seminary since he will be paying for almost all of the necessary upgrades to the site's water and sewer infrastructure.

With regard to those improvements, Fred Ebert with Ebert Engineering said they will be designed not only to accommodate the needs of the new hotel and spa but also pave the way for possible future development in the area.

He said a new pumping station will be added to the nearby Pennsville wastewater treatment facility to process wastewater coming from the center, and a cooperative agreement will be signed by Bethlehem and the Lehigh Township Municipal Authority for water service.

Ebert mentioned Jaindl will pay for a connection station to bring water from Bethlehem's reservoir in the Poconos and the installation of the water lines eventually to be maintained by the municipal authority.

No mention was made at the meeting as to a definite date as to when construction would begin.