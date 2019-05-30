Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students and staff at Lehigh University are gearing up for their big yard sale.

The Great Southside Sale is back this weekend. Students and faculty have donated furniture, appliances, clothing and electronics they can't take home with them.

All of the money raised from the sale goes back into the community, as does anything that doesn't get sold.

The sale is this Saturday at East 4th and Buchanan Streets from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.