Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students and staff at Lehigh University are gearing up for their big yard sale.
The Great Southside Sale is back this weekend. Students and faculty have donated furniture, appliances, clothing and electronics they can't take home with them.
All of the money raised from the sale goes back into the community, as does anything that doesn't get sold.
The sale is this Saturday at East 4th and Buchanan Streets from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
The company has developed a new technology to remove PFAS, called Flouro-sorb.Read More »
- Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window
- Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint
- Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown
Latest From The Newsroom
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Updated As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- Updated Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
- Updated Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department
- Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
- Updated Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window