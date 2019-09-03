Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - People gathered in Northampton County to launch a new program underlining the social and economic impact of connecting trails to communities.

It's known as the Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program, and speakers at the event Tuesday morning say it's an opportunity for people to give back to the parks and trails that bridge communities and businesses.

They say supporting the environment and doing business don't have to be mutually exclusive. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates more than $29 billion in consumer spending.

Donations will improve and expand local trails. When people make a donation at certain shops to support the trails, they'll get a special sticker.

Speakers commented on how connecting them with businesses and communities creates jobs, boosts local business, and encourages tourism.

"The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission did a report called 'The Return on the Environment.' What that report showed was that if someone's property lived within 1/4 mile of open space or a trail, that the value of their home was approximately $14,000 more than a property that wasn't located next to open space or a trail," said Rob Neitz, co-lead for LV Greenways partnership.

That's exactly what the owner at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown saw with the Saucon Rail Trail being just behind his business.

So far, six businesses have pledged to make donations available at their shops to support local trails. More are welcome to join by visiting the Green Retail Program on LVGreenways.org.

