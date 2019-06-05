Lehigh Valley Health Network Laboratories CEO resigns, Matthew Sorrentino appointed acting CEO
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network Laboratories, which provides laboratory medicine services, announced Tuesday that Dr. Peter Fisher resigned as President and CEO.
Matthew Sorrentino has been appointed acting CEO effective immediately, the company said in a news release.
Sorrentino is HNL's founding board member and Lehigh Valley Health Network's Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President.
The release did not give a reason for Fisher's resignation.
The board of directors will begin a search for a new CEO.
"Sorrentino's strong background in partnerships, mergers and acquisition makes him the ideal candidate to accelerate HNL's growth and success," said Kathryn Taylor, HNL's Chairman of the Board.
