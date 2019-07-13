Lights for Liberty rally held in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Lehigh Conference of Churches, the Lights of Liberty Coalition, and Lehigh Valley for All held candlelight vigil to protest the treatment of migrant children at the southern border.

The Lights for Liberty rally took place at Riverside Park in Easton.

Several speakers were featured, as well as a silent candlelight vigil at 9 p.m. at the Amphitheatre in Riverside Park.

The Easton event was sponsored by College Hill Presbyterian, Easton, PA and Lehigh Valley For All.